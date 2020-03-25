Singled Out: What We Lost's Lungs

What We Lost recently released their new EP "Pretend To Sleep" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Lungs". Here is the story:

"Lungs" is the first song that Lorenzo wrote for the band since he joined us 2 years ago. When we heard his first demo we fell in love with the riff, it gives the song a melancholic vein. We also loved the song's dynamic. It starts with a modern punk sound, then it slow down a bit right before exploding in a post-rockish mood. We can say the song represents a catharsis, leaving all the bad moments back and move on.

For this song we wanted to focus our lyrics on the moment you are drowning in your regrets, immediately after the end of a relationship. The idea of the bedroom embodies the regret of what didn't work in the relationship, which was is a symbol for both relief and agony ("I'm miles away from home and this room is my hell"). You don't want to get rid of the struggle because it's the only thing that makes you relive what will never come back. The idea of home represents closure and the will to move on.

We often use "breaks up" as topic for our lyrics. In our new Pretend To Sleep EP that features Lungs as the first track, we wanted to develop more the topic, splitting the end of a relationship in three phases. We chose lungs as the first stage, representing the exact moment when two people break up.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





