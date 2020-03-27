.

Devin Townsend Shares Collab With Dillinger Escape Plan Star

Keavin Wiggins | 03-27-2020

Devin Townsend

Devin Townsend continued his special "Quarantine Project" on Friday (March 27th) with the release of a special collaborative track entitled "Heavy Fractions".

Townshend is joined on the track by Liam Wilson (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Azusa), Samus Paulicelli (Decrepit Birth), and Wes Hauch (ex-The Faceless, Black Crown Initiate).

Devin had this to say about the song, "here's a heavier demo idea. I recorded the drums with Samus during the Empath sessions. Liam plays bass and Wes does a ripping solo. It's all about balance I guess, sometimes chill, sometimes frantic. This would be 'frantic. =)

"I hope you have a good weekend. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. Dont let the stress get you down, try to write some music or make some art maybe this weekend? ...or cookies? They're good too..." Check out the song below:


