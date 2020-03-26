.

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track

Bruce Henne | 03-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Nick Mason

(hennemusic) Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets are streaming video of a 2019 performance of the vintage 1969 Pink Floyd track, "Green Is The Colour", as the latest preview to their forthcoming package "Live At The Roundhouse."

The tune originally appeared on the UK band's soundtrack to the 1969 film, "More." "Live At The Roundhouse" presents Mason's outfit in concert at the legendary London venue last spring during the group's first tour as they delivered music that had rarely been featured in Pink Floyd's live shows since their early days.

Originally scheduled to be issued on April 17, the project has been moved to a September 18 release date "due to the current situation and considering the well-being of our fans," says the band.

"First of all, Nick, Gary, Guy, Lee and Dom are all thinking of you and your families at this very challenging and worrying time," says the group on social media. "They wish you all the very best, and hope you all stay safe and stay well. Once things return to some sense of normality, they're really looking forward to playing for you, and hearing what you think of 'Live At The Roundhouse' once it is in your hands.

"Based on some social comments concerning the release date of 'Live At The Roundhouse' changing, the band, and Sony Music, wanted to offer some further clarification of the reasons. Read those and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones Spring Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Streams 2019 Performance Of Classic

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Release Live At The Roundhouse Package

Roger Waters Jammed Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason 2019 In Review

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Expands Upcoming Tour

Pink Floyd Legend Nick Mason Announces 2020 Tour

Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

More Nick Mason News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series- Lamb Of God To Stream Festival Performance- Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Nine Inch Nails Release Two Free New Albums- more


Reviews
Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launches Stories Series

Lamb Of God To Stream Full Festival Performance Online

Rush Announce 'Permanent Waves' 40th Anniversary Editions

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine And Daughter Rock Beatles Classic

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track

Neil Young Performs Rarities In Second Fireside Sessions Live Stream

Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails Surprise Release Two Free New Albums



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.