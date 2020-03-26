Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track

(hennemusic) Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets are streaming video of a 2019 performance of the vintage 1969 Pink Floyd track, "Green Is The Colour", as the latest preview to their forthcoming package "Live At The Roundhouse."

The tune originally appeared on the UK band's soundtrack to the 1969 film, "More." "Live At The Roundhouse" presents Mason's outfit in concert at the legendary London venue last spring during the group's first tour as they delivered music that had rarely been featured in Pink Floyd's live shows since their early days.

Originally scheduled to be issued on April 17, the project has been moved to a September 18 release date "due to the current situation and considering the well-being of our fans," says the band.

"First of all, Nick, Gary, Guy, Lee and Dom are all thinking of you and your families at this very challenging and worrying time," says the group on social media. "They wish you all the very best, and hope you all stay safe and stay well. Once things return to some sense of normality, they're really looking forward to playing for you, and hearing what you think of 'Live At The Roundhouse' once it is in your hands.

"Based on some social comments concerning the release date of 'Live At The Roundhouse' changing, the band, and Sony Music, wanted to offer some further clarification of the reasons. Read those and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





