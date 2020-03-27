Rammstein's Till Lindemann Hospitalized With Covid-19

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann is reportedly in an intensive care unit at a Berlin hospital and has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, according to a German newspaper.

Lindemann was reportedly rushed to the hospital with a "extremely high temperature" after he returned home from performing a concert in Moscow on March 15th, according to Bild.

The 57-year-old singer was diagnosed with pneumonia and placed in the intensive care unit under quarantine. He is said to be feeling better and is no longer in danger after initially being in critical condition.

Update: Rammstein shared on social media that Till tested negative for Covid-19.





