Singled Out: Albert Castiglia's Heavy

Blues rocker Albert Castiglia is releasing his new live album "Wild and Free" on April 3rd and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track "Heavy". Here is the story:

"Heavy" was inspired by the underdog, the people in the world that are bullied, scapegoated and ignored by society. The homeless, the vets having a hard time after serving our country, minorities, immigrants and the LGBT. Society demonizes them, pretends to give a sh*t about them or pretend they don't exist. It's about certain people being bullied for who they are and how the weight of it all can break them.

My uncle, a Vietnam vet and crane operator at Ground Zero was the primary inspiration for the song. The vets are the group politicians love to bring up during an election. They love the troops when votes are involved. When the election's over, they're forgotten. Thinking about him got me to thinking about other groups of people that get used by the system. It was a pretty easy song to write. I tend to let extreme emotions influence my writing. Extreme joy, sadness or anger usually dictates how a song comes out for me. In this case, anger and sadness were my co-writers. LOL

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album right here!





