The Who Postpone Spring US Tour

(hennemusic) The Who have postponed their upcoming series of spring dates in the US during the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 tour was to be in support of the band's recently-released "Who" album, which debuted at No. 2 in the US.

"The April and May stops on The Who's Moving On! Tour are proactively being rescheduled to the fall/autumn out of an abundance of caution," says the band. "As soon as we have the dates finalized, we'll share the updated schedule, and all tickets will be honoured accordingly. Thank you for your understanding.

"Both Pete and Roger - and the rest of The Who band - cannot wait to get out there and be with you all and share in some great music. Long live rock."

The spring series - which was to see Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend once again joined by local symphony orchestras - was set to include a May residency at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, NV and, notably, the band's first appearance in the Cincinnati, OH area since eleven lives were tragically lost as the concert crowd waited to get into The Who's show there on December 3, 1979. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





