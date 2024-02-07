Infected Rain have premiered a music video for their song "Lighthouse". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "TIME", which will be released by Napalm Records this Friday, February 9th.
The band had this to say about the track, "From the shores of our minds to the reality of our lives, 'LIGHTHOUSE' represents a power that we hold inside of us. This track reminds us that the universe dances to the rhythm of our thoughts. All our thoughts are waves in the endless galaxy of creation.
"It's a call to stay strong, to remain devoted to your dreams, and to realize the potential of what you can create. In the grand clockwork of 'TIME', every second is a chance to surf through your reality, shaping it with the power of your mind.
"Join us on this journey through 'TIME', where each song is a tick towards a reality crafted by you, for you."
Infected Rain Unleash 'Vivarium' Video
Infected Rain Release 'Freaky Carnival' Live Video
Infected Rain Share 'Storm' Video From The Devil's Dozen Package
Infected Rain Plot North American Headline Tour
AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement- Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Going 4K UHD- Five Finger Death Punch- more
Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62- Deep Purple's 'Machine Head' Expanded- Lamb of God and Mastodon Tour- more
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement
Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Going 4K UHD
Five Finger Death Punch Expand 'AFTERLIFE'
Blue Oyster Cult Announce New Album 'Ghost Stories'
Steve Hackett Shares 'Circo Inferno'
Garbage Expand 'Bleed Like Me' For Reissue
Infected Rain Premiere 'Lighthouse' Video
Remo Drive Share New Track 'All You'll Ever Catch'