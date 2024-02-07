.

Infected Rain Premiere 'Lighthouse' Video

02-07-2024
Infected Rain Premiere 'Lighthouse' Video

Infected Rain have premiered a music video for their song "Lighthouse". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "TIME", which will be released by Napalm Records this Friday, February 9th.

The band had this to say about the track, "From the shores of our minds to the reality of our lives, 'LIGHTHOUSE' represents a power that we hold inside of us. This track reminds us that the universe dances to the rhythm of our thoughts. All our thoughts are waves in the endless galaxy of creation.

"It's a call to stay strong, to remain devoted to your dreams, and to realize the potential of what you can create. In the grand clockwork of 'TIME', every second is a chance to surf through your reality, shaping it with the power of your mind.

"Join us on this journey through 'TIME', where each song is a tick towards a reality crafted by you, for you."

Related Stories
Infected Rain Premiere 'Lighthouse' Video

Infected Rain Unleash 'Vivarium' Video

Infected Rain Release 'Freaky Carnival' Live Video

Infected Rain Share 'Storm' Video From The Devil's Dozen Package

Infected Rain Plot North American Headline Tour

News > Infected Rain

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement- Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Going 4K UHD- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62- Deep Purple's 'Machine Head' Expanded- Lamb of God and Mastodon Tour- more

Reviews

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!

The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972

Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989

MorleyView: Desmond Child

Latest News

AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement

Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Going 4K UHD

Five Finger Death Punch Expand 'AFTERLIFE'

Blue Oyster Cult Announce New Album 'Ghost Stories'

Steve Hackett Shares 'Circo Inferno'

Garbage Expand 'Bleed Like Me' For Reissue

Infected Rain Premiere 'Lighthouse' Video

Remo Drive Share New Track 'All You'll Ever Catch'