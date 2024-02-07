Infected Rain Premiere 'Lighthouse' Video

Infected Rain have premiered a music video for their song "Lighthouse". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "TIME", which will be released by Napalm Records this Friday, February 9th.

The band had this to say about the track, "From the shores of our minds to the reality of our lives, 'LIGHTHOUSE' represents a power that we hold inside of us. This track reminds us that the universe dances to the rhythm of our thoughts. All our thoughts are waves in the endless galaxy of creation.

"It's a call to stay strong, to remain devoted to your dreams, and to realize the potential of what you can create. In the grand clockwork of 'TIME', every second is a chance to surf through your reality, shaping it with the power of your mind.

"Join us on this journey through 'TIME', where each song is a tick towards a reality crafted by you, for you."

