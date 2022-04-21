.

Infected Rain Plot North American Headline Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 04-20-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Infected Rain Tour poster
Tour poster

Infected Rain have announced that they will be hitting the road for a month-long North American headline tour in support of their recently released new album "Ecdysis".

The tour will feature support from Gone In April and is set to kick off on May 10th in Los Angeles, CA at 1720. It will be wrapping up in San Diego, CA on June 9th.

Frontwoman Lena Scissorhands had this to say, "We are coming back! After receiving so much love from you during our first American tour, we just had to come back again. This time presenting Ecdysis and visiting some places we couldn't visit before." See the dates below:

Related Stories
Infected Rain Plot North American Headline Tour

Infected Rain Launching North American Tour

Oceans And Lena Scissorhands Deal With Schizophrenia With 'Voices'

Infected Rain Announce Tour With Eluveitie and Insomnium

News > Infected Rain

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ann Wilson Recruits Vince Gill For Queen Cover- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Got'- Coheed and Cambria Unplug For KISS Cover- more

David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book- Lamb Of God- more

Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more

Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix

Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!

Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End

Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022