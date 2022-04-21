Infected Rain Plot North American Headline Tour

Tour poster

Infected Rain have announced that they will be hitting the road for a month-long North American headline tour in support of their recently released new album "Ecdysis".

The tour will feature support from Gone In April and is set to kick off on May 10th in Los Angeles, CA at 1720. It will be wrapping up in San Diego, CA on June 9th.

Frontwoman Lena Scissorhands had this to say, "We are coming back! After receiving so much love from you during our first American tour, we just had to come back again. This time presenting Ecdysis and visiting some places we couldn't visit before." See the dates below:

