Infected Rain Unleash 'Vivarium' Video

Infected Rain have premiered a music video for their latest single "Vivarium", which comes from the prog metal group's forthcoming album, "Time", that is set to be released on February 9th.

They said of the new track, "'Vivarium' is about feeling trapped in a world we've built ourselves. A perfect world full of illusion, gimmicks and fake promises, like a beautiful but restricting glass garden.

"It's about overcoming these barriers, and seeing through the thick air and tall walls. This song is for everyone trying to break free from their own limits and create their own path." Watch the video below:

