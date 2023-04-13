Infected Rain Release 'Freaky Carnival' Live Video

(Freeman) In November 2021, in support of their much acclaimed fifth studio album, 'Ecdysis' (2022), Infected Rain, fronted by multi-talented vocalist Lena Scissorhands - one of the fastest-rising leading ladies of the genre - offered an exclusive concert stream, entitled 'The Devil's Dozen'.
This Friday, on April 14, 2023, Infected Rain will release their memorable live momentum that is 'The Devil's Dozen', in DVD/BluRay + 2CD Digipak formats via Napalm Records!
To celebrate their first live record in style, and following previously-released live versions of "The Earth Mantra" and "Storm", today, Infected Rain have unleashed a new live performance video for "Freaky Carnival", taken off their 2017 album '86'!
Vocalist Lena Scissorhands says: "We're excited to announce the release of our live version of 'Freaky Carnival' from our upcoming Blu-Ray show, 'The Devil's Dozen'.
"This song has always been a fan favorite and we wanted to give it a new life by recording a live version to capture the energy and rawness of our live performances. We had an amazing time performing this song for the live audience and we're thrilled to share that experience with our fans through this single release. We hope this live version of 'Freaky Carnival' will give fans a taste of what's to come with 'The Devil's Dozen' and get everyone pumped up for the release of our full show on Blu-Ray." Watch the video below:
