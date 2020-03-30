John Fogerty Performs Pair Of CCR Classics At Home

(hennemusic) John Fogerty can be seen performing a pair of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics in his latest home video concert footage that he has shared amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"To all you hard-working people out there, here's a little song to brighten your day," says the rocker alongside the band's 1969 smash, "Proud Mary", and steps outside for a stripped down version of 1970's "Lookin' Out My Back Door"; both songs peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fogerty recently played three CCR tracks during one of the first episodes of Rolling Stone's new home video concert series, "In My Room." "These are certainly different times that we're living through," said the guitarist last week. "Wash your hands ... stay safe, everybody. Nobody really knows how long this is going to last, but the better we do at taking the advice of medical people, the shorter it will be." Watch the home performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





