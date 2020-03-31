Slayer Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19

Exodus and Slayer guitar Gary Holt's test for the Covid-19 coronavirus has come back positive, but he reports that he is feeling much better.

Holt was tested 11 days ago and took to Instagram in a since deleted post to share that he tested positive. He wrote, So I finally received my test results back and positive it was.

Lisa's came back negative, and it's been long enough since my symptoms that I am officially in the clear to do the only things I'm allowed, like buy my own groceries!

"I feel great, made it through the tougher moments, and my health feels 100 percent normal. Thanks to everyone who had wished us well.

"Now it's time to start working on some new Exodus riffs while I'm still basically stuck in my house!"





