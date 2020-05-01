Rolling Stones To Stream Rarities With 'Extra Licks' Series

The Rolling Stones have announced that they are set to launch a new weekly streaming series called "Extra Licks" that will feature bonus material from various concert films.

The broadcasts will feature the digital premiere of the featurettes from six of the Rolling Stones' concert films spanning from 1994 Voodoo Lounge Tour and the 2016 Latin America Ole! Tour.

The "Extra Licks" #StayHome Special Features series will be kicking off this Sunday, May 3rd at 12pm PT / 3pm ET/ 8pm BST, on the band's official YouTube channel.

The premiere episode will spotlight the band's Ole! Tour. Watch it on YouTube here or embedded below:





