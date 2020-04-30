Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle can be seen performing a cover of the 1977 AC/DC classic, "Whole Lotta Rosie", in the fifth and latest installment of the band's "Lockdown Sessions" series.
The track was the third single issued from "Let There Be Rock", which was a Top 20 album in several countries while going on to sell almost 3 million copies worldwide.
Hagar and The Circle are currently scheduled to begin a US summer tour in support of their latest album, "Space Between", on July 9 in West Palm Beach, FL. Watch the video and listen to the original version here.
