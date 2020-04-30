.

Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video

Bruce Henne | 04-30-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sammy Hagar

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle can be seen performing a cover of the 1977 AC/DC classic, "Whole Lotta Rosie", in the fifth and latest installment of the band's "Lockdown Sessions" series.

The track was the third single issued from "Let There Be Rock", which was a Top 20 album in several countries while going on to sell almost 3 million copies worldwide.

Hagar and The Circle are currently scheduled to begin a US summer tour in support of their latest album, "Space Between", on July 9 in West Palm Beach, FL. Watch the video and listen to the original version here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video

Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video

Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series

Sammy Hagar previews Joe Elliott TV Interview

Sammy Hagar Addresses Status Of Summer Tour

Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Lockdown Challenge Song

More Sammy Hagar News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Dave Grohl Details Disappointing Final Exchange With David Bowie- Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video- Metallica and Megadeth Thrash Doc- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition

Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff

Missing Persons - Dreaming

Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'

Rainer Landfermann - Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit

advertisement
Latest News

Dave Grohl Details Disappointing Final Exchange With David Bowie

Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video

Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc

Deep Purple Release New Song 'Man Alive'

Protest the Hero Release Video For Song From Forthcoming Album

Straylight Run Donating All Proceeds From New Live Album

Alice Cooper Seeks Fan Submissions For New Video

Sepultura Launch Weekly SepulQuarta Sessions