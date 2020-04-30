Sepultura Launch Weekly SepulQuarta Sessions

Sepultura have launched their brand new SepulQuarta sessions, which is a weekly event that the band will be hosting that will include a Q&A and a live performance of a brand track.

Andreas Kisser had this to say, "SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we're all facing a new situation.

"We came up with this idea still influenced by the concept of our recent album Quadra, using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for the event.", explains .



New installments are scheduled to take place every Wednesday at 8PM UK time (4PM Brazilian official time / Noon PST / 9PM CET). Watch one of the videos from the first session below and watch the rest here





