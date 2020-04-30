Sepultura have launched their brand new SepulQuarta sessions, which is a weekly event that the band will be hosting that will include a Q&A and a live performance of a brand track.
Andreas Kisser had this to say, "SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we're all facing a new situation.
"We came up with this idea still influenced by the concept of our recent album Quadra, using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for the event.", explains .
New installments are scheduled to take place every Wednesday at 8PM UK time (4PM Brazilian official time / Noon PST / 9PM CET). Watch one of the videos from the first session below and watch the rest here
Sepultura Launch Video Series For New 'Quadra' Album
Sepultura Reveal Details Of New Concept Album
Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance
Dave Grohl Details Disappointing Final Exchange With David Bowie- Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video- Metallica and Megadeth Thrash Doc- more
Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'
Rainer Landfermann - Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit
Dave Grohl Details Disappointing Final Exchange With David Bowie
Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video
Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc
Deep Purple Release New Song 'Man Alive'
Protest the Hero Release Video For Song From Forthcoming Album
Straylight Run Donating All Proceeds From New Live Album
Alice Cooper Seeks Fan Submissions For New Video
Sepultura Launch Weekly SepulQuarta Sessions