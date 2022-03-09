Max & Iggor Return Beneath Arise Tour Announced

The Cavalera brothers will be celebrating the Sepultura albums "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" with their Max & Iggor Return Beneath Arise Tour this spring.

The original founding Sepultura members will be launching the tour on May 22nd in Albuquerque, NM at the Sunshine Theater and will wrap up the trek on June 25th at The Marquee in Tempe, AZ.

Max had this to say, "After Covid-19 us Metal Heads need to release our aggression with some Beneath The Remains and Arise!" Iggor added, "Can't wait to perform our Return Beneath Arise Tour for our North American fans. See you in the Pit!!!" See the dates below:

May 22 - Sun - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

May 23 - Mon - Jake's - Lubbock, TX

May 24 - Tue - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

May 25 - Wed - The Hall - Little Rock, AR

May 26 - Thu - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

May 27 - Fri - The Loud - Huntington, WV

May 28 - Sat - Maryland DeathFest - Baltimore, MD

May 31 - Tue - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Jun 1 - Wed - Toad's Place - New Haven, CT

Jun 2 - Thu - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA

Jun 3 - Fri - King of Clubs - Columbus, OH

Jun 4 - Sat - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Jun 5 - Sun - Piere's Event Center - Ft. Wayne, IN

Jun 6 - Mon - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

Jun 7 - Tue - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

Jun 8 - Wed - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

Jun 10 - Fri - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

Jun 11 - Sat - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

Jun 13 - Mon - Elks Temple Spanish Ballroom - Tacoma, WA

Jun 14 - Tue - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

Jun 16 - Thu - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Jun 17 - Fri - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Jun 18 - Sat - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

Jun 21 - Tue - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

Jun 22 - Wed - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

Jun 23 - Thu - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

Jun 24 - Fri - Rockhouse Outside - El Paso, TX

Jun 25 - Sat - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ

