Sepultura Announce Farewell Tour With Support From Jinjer and Obituary

Sepultura have announced that they will be launching their farewell tour that will also celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band. The European leg of "Celebrating Life Through Death' will feature support from Jinjer, Obituary and Jesus Piece.
The band had this to say, "Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death. Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe. It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time.
"After 4 decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we've had the chance to become Brazil's messenger to the world and spread our colours and rhythms worldwide. With our latest studio album Quadra, a highlight of our career, we added an unforgettable chapter followed by the SepulQuarta experience that helped us to overcome the difficult times of the pandemic together. We will unite our forces for one final, strong farewell. And all of you can be a part of it.
"During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.
"We are happy and very grateful for everything we could witness within the past four decades. We have released great albums and played unforgettable shows, cultivated friendships, met our idols, contributed to placing Brazilian metal on the world map, and therefore feel that we can leave the music scene with a sense of duty fulfilled.
"We've always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal. Without you, none of this would have been possible. This album and this tour are for you. Dear SepulNation - we love you and always will!
"Euthanasia, the right to a dignified death. The right to choose to live free and to choose when you die!"
Celebrating Life Through Death - European Farewell Tour 2024
30/10 Paris, FR - Zenith Paris - La Villette
31/10 Offenbach am Main, DE - Stadthalle
01/11 Hamburg, DE - Edel Optics Arena
02/11 Cologne, DE - Palladium
03/11 Den Bosch, NL - The Rock Circus
05/11 Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
06/11 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal
08/11 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
09/11 Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre
10/11 Belfast, UK - Telegraph Building
11/11 Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom
12/11 London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo
14/11 Zurich, CH - The Hall
15/11 Ludwigsburg, DE - MHP Arena
16/11 Munich, DE - Zenith
17/11 Budapest, HU - Barba Negra
19/11 Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee
20/11 Vienna, AT - Gasometer
21/11 Katowice, PL - Spodek
22/11 Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
23/11 Prague, CZ - O2 Universum
Hellman Announce New Album 'Born, Death, Suffering'
Cavalera Share 'Bestial Devastation' Lyric Video
A Killer's Confession Cover Sepultura's 'Roots Bloody Roots'
Max & Iggor Return Beneath Arise Tour Announced
David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Talking Christmas Blues'- Joe Bonamassa Shares Free Christmas Album- Bruce Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Stream New Single 'The General'- KISS Final Concert Livestream Replay Available For Limited Time- more
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets
David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Talking Christmas Blues'
Joe Bonamassa Shares Free Christmas Album 'Merry Christmas, Baby'
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Add Date To 2024 Tour
Corey Taylor Announces 2024 North American Tour
Sepultura Announce Farewell Tour With Support From Jinjer and Obituary
Neil Young Releases New Album 'Before And After'
Pistols At Dawn Share Rendition Of 'Last Christmas'
Singled Out: Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards' Oh, Songbird