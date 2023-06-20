Cavalera Share 'Bestial Devastation' Lyric Video

(Adrenaline) Cavalera re-recorded Sepultura's first EP Bestial Devastation and first full-length album Morbid Visions which will be released on July 14th via Nuclear Blast Records.
They have just released the lyric video for the second single, "Bestial Devastation". Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. Cavalera enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.
Max Cavalera comments, "As we get harder year after year, sometimes you've got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we're living in right now.... Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart."
