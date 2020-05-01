Killswitch Engage Release B-Sides Collection For Covid-19 Relief

Killswitch Engage have released a special new collection called "Atonement II B-Sides For Charity" and they will be donating 100% of the proceeds to the Covid-19 Relief Fund for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

The collection features six songs that were recorded during the sessions of their 2019 studio album "Atonement" and is available exclusively this week via BandCamp, followed by a wide release on May 8th.

Frontman Jesse Leach had this to say, "These songs didn't make the final cut for Atonement. Choosing which songs make an album remains a tough process for me. While the songs that made the most sense appear on the album, I'm still attached to every song I write. So, when the idea came up to put these B-Sides out and donate funds to a charity, I was relieved at the idea and the band unanimously agreed to the cause. I am proud these songs get to see a release, and to help others in the process is a huge bonus.



"These songs were written during a very difficult and uncertain time of my life. They are written with two perspectives: that of a struggling, angry, frustrated man having a crisis of faith, life, and love and a man finding the will and the strength to change perspective, try again, and to fight through it all. Although these songs may not have made the cut for the album, they are deeply meaningful songs that I believe in whole heartedly. Lyrically, they are some of my favorites that I have written. From the very personal 'Hollow Convictions,' 'No Devotion,' and 'I Feel Alive Again,' to the battle cry songs of 'Killing of Leviathan,' 'Prophets of Treason,' and 'The Great Beyond,' it tells the story of my journey and my view of the world around me.



"Big thanks to Metal Blade for partnering up with us on this! Also thank you to Center for Disaster Philanthropy for their amazing work! Lastly, thanks to all of you for purchasing the songs and contributing to helping those who are in desperate need during these uncertain times." See the tracklisting below:





