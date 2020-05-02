Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison have addressed the status of their forthcoming Stadium Tour of North America, telling fans that a decision has not yet been made on how to proceed.
Fans are concerned that the trek, featuring the reunion of Motley Crue, will eventually be canceled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the tour set to get underway on June 18th in Jacksonville, FL.
The bands now say that they are hoping to have a final decision about the trek made by June 1st. They issued the following, "We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we've been hard at work preparing an amazing show.
Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans' health, well being and safety first and foremost.
"We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be. Our goal is to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We can't wait to see you all again."
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made
Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Slams 'Irresponsible People ' Amid Coronavirus
Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video
Motley Crue Release New 'Kickstart My Heart' Lyric Video
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Tour Has Sold Over A Million Tickets
Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour
Motley Crue Add Dirt To 'Shout At The Devil'
Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt
Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air- Metallica Rock Classic Song In Isolation Video- Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour- The Eagles- more
Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'
Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'
Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air
Metallica Rock Classic Song In Isolation Video
Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour
Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1970 US TV Performance Special
Deep Purple Release 'Man Alive' Video
Clutch Stream New Version of 'Smoke Banshee'
Singled Out: Rabid Flesh Eaters' R.F.E.
The Eagles Reveal Rescheduled Hotel California Dates