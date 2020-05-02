Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison have addressed the status of their forthcoming Stadium Tour of North America, telling fans that a decision has not yet been made on how to proceed.

Fans are concerned that the trek, featuring the reunion of Motley Crue, will eventually be canceled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the tour set to get underway on June 18th in Jacksonville, FL.

The bands now say that they are hoping to have a final decision about the trek made by June 1st. They issued the following, "We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we've been hard at work preparing an amazing show.

Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans' health, well being and safety first and foremost.

"We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be. Our goal is to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We can't wait to see you all again."





