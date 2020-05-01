.

Shallow Side Unplug For Bob Seger Classic Turn The Page

Keavin Wiggins | 05-01-2020

Shallow Side

Shallow Side are kicking off their brand new covers series with a acoustic version of the Bob Seger classic song about the rigors of touring "Turn The Page".

The song is the first in a new series of cover songs that the band will be releasing for the rest of the year. Eric Boatright had this to say, ""I've been a huge fan of Bob Seger since before I thought music could be a career choice.

"Having the recent covid19 pandemic ground the entire industry, continued to bring back thoughts of the road and a overwhelming feeling of simply wanting to just turn the page from this chapter so we can get back to the asphalt!" Watch the video below:


