Shallow Side Cover Kenny Loggins' Top Gun Classic 'Danger Zone'

Shallow Side have released a cover of the classic Kenny Loggins hit "Danger Zone", which was a big hit for Loggins back in 1986 from the Top Gun movie soundtrack.

"Danger Zone" is the third and final cover song that Shallow Side recorded during the pandemic at Instamix Studios in Iowa, joining the previously released takes on Foreigner's "Juke Box Hero" and Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).



Eric Boatright explains what inspired the cover versions, "Being strapped up during the covid segment, it gave us a chance to revisit some of rock n roll's finest. Ya know, life gives ya lemons, make rock n roll." Check out the version of "Danger Zone" below:

