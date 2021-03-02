Shallow Side Take On Foreigner Classic 'Juke Box Hero'

Shallow Side have released a music video for their take on the classic Foreigner hit "Juke Box Hero" as they await the go ahead to hit the road again.

Their camp explained, "Covid has hindered touring and the band spent some time recording some new material and some of their favorite classic rock songs with the first being 'Juke Box Hero'".



Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson shared his reaction to the cover, "So great to hear a young band's take on this classic. They added a freshness and

moderness to it that really lifts the song into the future. Great work!!!" Watch the video below:

