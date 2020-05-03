Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour Still Planned

Megadeth and Lamb Of God's forthcoming North American tour is still scheduled to happen, according to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.

The cofounder of the legendary thrash group addressed the status of the tour during a recent radio interview and says at this time that the tour is one still, but he cautions that could change over the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

The first of two legs for the tour is scheduled to kick off on June 12th in Bristow, VA at Jilly Lube Live. Ellefson told 95.7 The Rock, "In our mind, everything is a go until it isn't. So as of today, everything is a go, but, obviously, we're taking stuff week by week to see how that's gonna play out.

"And there's a second leg of that in October/November, and, again, it's a go until it's not. And I'm sure whatever happens, we'll figure it and announcements will be made." Watch the full interview below:





Related Stories

Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc

Megadeth Announce Full Concert Stream And Dave Mustaine Chat

Megadeth Returned To Their Roots To Write New Album

Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single

Megadeth Ready To Record New Album

Megadeth's Full Resurrection Fest Set Streaming Online

Megadeth's David Ellefson Releasing New Song For Covid-19 Relief

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Working On Album and Finishing Book

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Mourns Death Of His Sister

More Megadeth News



