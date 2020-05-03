.

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour Still Planned

Keavin Wiggins | 05-03-2020

Megadeth

Megadeth and Lamb Of God's forthcoming North American tour is still scheduled to happen, according to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.

The cofounder of the legendary thrash group addressed the status of the tour during a recent radio interview and says at this time that the tour is one still, but he cautions that could change over the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

The first of two legs for the tour is scheduled to kick off on June 12th in Bristow, VA at Jilly Lube Live. Ellefson told 95.7 The Rock, "In our mind, everything is a go until it isn't. So as of today, everything is a go, but, obviously, we're taking stuff week by week to see how that's gonna play out.

"And there's a second leg of that in October/November, and, again, it's a go until it's not. And I'm sure whatever happens, we'll figure it and announcements will be made." Watch the full interview below:


