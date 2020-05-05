Journey Forced To Cancel 2020 Tour

Journey have announced that they have been forced to cancel their 2020 tour plans due to the restrictions from the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band's Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda had this to say, "There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first.

"Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans' health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus.

"We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe.

"We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available.

"In the meantime, please Don't Stop Believin' in the wonder of life and in each other."





Related Stories

Former Journey Singer Discussed Joining Queen

Journey Countersued By Fired Member

Godsmack's 'Unforgettable' Ends Two Year Journey They Took Students

Anthrax Singer Full Journey Tribute Band Debut Streaming Online

Journey Want Nothing To Do With Ousted Members

Journey Fire Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt

Journey Stars Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2019 In Review

Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album 2019 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review

More Journey News



