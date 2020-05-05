Primus Postpone North American Rush Tribute Tour

Primus have announced that they have been forced to postpone their North American spring and summer A Tribute To Kings Tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trek was set to feature the band playing the classic Rush album "A Farewell To Kings" in full, along with a set of their own tracks and would feature The Sword, Wolfmother, and Battles on select dates.

The band had this to say, "The upcoming 'Primus: A Tribute To Kings' tour is being rescheduled. Primus has been looking forward to celebrating this legendary Rush album, but want to ensure everyone's health and safety is not at risk.

"New dates are being worked on at this time and information will become available the moment it's able to be shared. Hang onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new dates.

A majority of the shows will offer refunds when the new dates are announced or after 60 days if it takes extra time to find new dates. Please reach out to your original point of purchase with questions regarding refund policies and any other ticket inquiries.

"Thank you for your understanding and support during this unprecedented time."





