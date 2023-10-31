Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus Expand Sessanta Tour

Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus have announced eight additional dates to their Sessanta Tour that features the groups joining forces, and sharing band members for a wholly unique concert experience.
The newly revealed dates are also billed as the "final" shows that will be added to the previously announces U.S. 2024 tour with new stops added to Northeastern U.S. as well as Chicago, Detroit and Kansas City.
"What a glorious notion of combining three bands that all start with the letter 'P' for a tribute to Maynard Keenan's 60th trip around the sun," shared Primus' Les Claypool. "I've known Maynard for more than three decades and I have to say, I've yet to meet a more creative, ambitious and industrious human being; that is assuming he is actually human. Often his perspective and output are more 'extraterrestrial' than that of this planet so, It wouldn't surprise me if he has some sort of 'Prometheus' type DNA deep in his marrow."
According to the announcement, "Sessanta is a resurrection, and expansion, of the 2014 Los Angeles event, Cinquanta, which was originally a one-time only celebration. Much like that fabled evening, which commemorated Maynard James Keenan's landmark 50th birthday, Sessanta celebrates the Puscifer and A Perfect Circle frontman as he turns 60.
"The tour's unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other's performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds."
"It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014," says Keenan of the dates that also sees A Perfect Circle's first live performances since 2018. "Bands aren't used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it's Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer."
Newly added dates:
April 2 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre
April 3 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre
April 5 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 6 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 30 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater
May 1 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena
May 2 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
May 4 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium
Previously announced dates:
April 7 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
April 9 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
April 10 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
April 12 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 13 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 16 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
April 17 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre SOLD OUT
April 18 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
April 20 Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Bowl
April 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre SOLD OUT
April 23 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center
April 25 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT
April 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT
Puscifer Preview Global Probing Event With 'Grey Area' Live Video
Puscifer Celebrating Halloween with 'Global Probing' Streaming Event
Puscifer's Apocalyptical (Re-Imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
Puscifer Release Daniel Martin Diaz-Created 'Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram)' Video
Mick Mars Releases Debut Solo Single 'Loyal To The Lie'- The Beatles Announce Peter Jackson Directed 'Now And Then' Video- Taking Back Sunday- more
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics
KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again
Mick Mars Releases Debut Solo Single 'Loyal To The Lie'
John 5 Helps Gibson TV Celebrate Halloween On Metal and Monsters
Tarja To Deliver 'Dark Christmas'
Time Spent Driving Releasing First Album Since 2015
Fall Out Boy's Take This to Your Grave Limited Edition Releases Coming
Dave Grohl's The Storyteller Comes To Paperback
ShipRocked Reveal 2024 All-Star Band Lineup
Kirk Hammett Signature 1979 Flying V Released