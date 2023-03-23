Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert

Event poster

(Prospect PR) On April 17th, Primus will perform an intimate benefit concert at The Belasco in LA in support of their close friend, film director, screenwriter, and animator Jimmy Hayward, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. Featuring Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor of Tool and surprise guests, the event will raise funds for Hayward and his family, as he continues to battle this invasive disease. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, March 24th at 10amPT.



"Every now and again cancer steps into our world and pulverizes the lives of people that are dear to us," Claypool comments. "Such a thing happened a while back with our good friend Jimmy Hayward. Over the past couple years Jimmy has undergone many major surgeries to remove then reconstruct major damage from a cancer that invaded his bones. With a wife and two very young children at hand, Jimmy has shown incredible courage and tenacity in an unbelievably challenging time."



"It is at this time that we in Primus and some of Jimmy's good friends in the music/entertainment world have decided to give a 'brother a hand,' and do a live performance in his honor and for the benefit of his family," Claypool continues. "Please come down and witness a one-time collaborative music event in celebration of our good friend."



Claypool is currently gearing up for a massive 41-date Summer of Green Tour 2023 with the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, which marks the band's first appearances together in 20-years. Kicking off in Stateline, NV on Wednesday, May 17th before winding its way from coast-to-coast, the tour will feature several festival appearances, including the Summer Camp Music Festival, the Mountain Music Festival, the Riverbend Music Festival, and the Peach Music Festival. Featuring Les Claypool (bass), Sean Lennon (guitar), Harry Waters (keys), Paulo Baldi (drums), Mike Dillon (percussion), and Skerik (horns), the set will include a full performance of Pink Floyd's iconic tenth studio album 'Animals,' which was famously captured on the band's second 2001 live recording 'Live Frogs Set 2.'



Select June performances will include a co-headlining set with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew's 'Remain In Light' Tour, which finds the Talking Heads members performing songs from a monumental period of the band's history alongside a powerhouse band. Additional support throughout the tour include Fishbone, Neal Francis, Budos Band, W.I.T.C.H., and Moon Duo.



The return of the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade follows Primus' wildly popular 'A Tribute To Kings' Tour, paying tribute to Rush, which toured the country in 2022. Last year also saw the release of Primus' first new music in more than five years, the sprawling 3-song 'Conspiranoid' EP, which included the epic 11-minute opening track, "Conspiranoia," and second single, "Follow The Fool."



LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE - The Summer of Green Tour 2023

Wednesday, May 17th - Stateline, NV - TBA venue ^

Friday, May 19th - Napa, CA - Blue Note Summer Sessions at TBA venue ^

Saturday, May, 20th - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium ^

Sunday, May 21st - San Diego, CA - Observatory North ^

Tuesday, May 23rd - Salt Lake City, UT - TBA venue ^

Wednesday, May 24th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ^

Friday, May 26th - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

Saturday, May 27th - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival

Sunday, May 28th - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater ~

Tuesday, May 30th - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom ~

Wednesday, May 31st - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! ~

Friday, June 2nd - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ~

Saturday, June 3rd - Oak Hill, WV - Mountain Music Festival

Sunday, June 4th - Chattanooga, TN - TBA venue

Tuesday, June 6th - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island *

Wednesday, June 7th - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium *

Friday, June 9th - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Saturday, June 10th - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

Sunday, June 11th - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium *

Tuesday, June 13th - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park *

Wednesday, June 14th - Austin, TX - The Moody Amphitheater *

Friday, June 16th - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

Saturday, June 17th - New Orleans, LA - Mardi Gras World *

Monday, June 19th - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre *

Tuesday, June 20th - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Thursday, June 22nd - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric %

Friday, June 23rd - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre ~

Saturday, June 24th - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre [In The Round] ~

Monday, June 26th - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater ~

Wednesday, June 28th - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

Thursday, June 29th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

Saturday, July 1st - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival

Sunday, July 2nd - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed [Indoor] #

Monday, July 3rd - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

Friday, July 7th - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater +

Saturday, July 8th - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Live +

Sunday, July 9th - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge +

Tuesday, July 11th - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live +

Thursday, July 13th - San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn +

Friday, July 14th - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern +

Saturday, July 15th - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren +



* Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Remain In Light

^ Fishbone

~ Neal Francis

# Budos Band

+ Moon Duo

% W.I.T.C.H.

