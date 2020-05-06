John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classic In Quarantine Video

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a home quarantine jam performance of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Who'll Stop The Rain."

The tune was part of a double A-sided lead single from 1970's "Cosmo's Factory" album alongside "Travelin' Band", with both reaching No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Prior to the performance from Fogerty's home, the rocker shared a story of the inspiration behind the song: a 1969 performance at Woodstock where CCR were scheduled to follow The Grateful Dead with a planned 9pm slot that ultimately saw them take the stage many hours later as result of delays at the legendary festival...including an extended, LSD-laced set by the jam band.

"Bringing a little light from our home to yours," adds Fogerty. "We are having a little family fun together during the pandemic. It's such a great feeling to be making and playin' music surrounded by love.

"We all need to celebrate the life we have and remember how precious it is. I love music, I am listening every day. Makes everything feel better for me. Put the records on, pull out the old guitar, turn the radio up.. and dance to the music!" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





