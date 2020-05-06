Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Shares Quarantine Video On Late Night TV

(hennemusic) Mick Jagger shared video footage of a number of household chores he's doing while in quarantine during the pandemic on the May 4 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Presented in the style of a throwback newsreel, The Rolling Stones rocker can be seen fixing things around the property and doing some cooking, gardening, animal husbandry and exercise to keep himself active and healthy.
Jagger's playful video doubles a public service announcement on behalf of Save the Children. "Coronavirus - the biggest global health crisis of our lifetime - threatens children in every way," reads a message attached to the clip. "Your support today can help children in unsafe households, help protect and prepare doctors and health clinics in refugee camps and help support distance learning in the face of school closures." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
