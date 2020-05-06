.

Whitesnake Release 'Restless Heart' Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 05-06-2020

Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a lyric video for their 1997 tune, "Restless Heart", as a preview to the June 19 release of new collection entitled "The Rock Album."

The title track to the band's ninth studio record is featured alongside a mix of tunes from the past three decades in the first project in the band's "Red, White and Blues Trilogy", a series of new collections organized by musical themes that will include: "Love Songs" (red), "The Rock Album" (white) and "The Blues Album" (blue).

The compilation includes one previously-unreleased song, "Always The Same", which was recorded during sessions for 2019's "Flesh & Blood" set.

"All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered," writes singer David Coverdale in the liner notes for the set. "Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs."

"The Rock Album" will be available on CD, a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram, white vinyl, and via digital and streaming services. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


