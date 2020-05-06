Whitesnake Release 'Restless Heart' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a lyric video for their 1997 tune, "Restless Heart", as a preview to the June 19 release of new collection entitled "The Rock Album."

The title track to the band's ninth studio record is featured alongside a mix of tunes from the past three decades in the first project in the band's "Red, White and Blues Trilogy", a series of new collections organized by musical themes that will include: "Love Songs" (red), "The Rock Album" (white) and "The Blues Album" (blue).

The compilation includes one previously-unreleased song, "Always The Same", which was recorded during sessions for 2019's "Flesh & Blood" set.

"All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered," writes singer David Coverdale in the liner notes for the set. "Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs."

"The Rock Album" will be available on CD, a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram, white vinyl, and via digital and streaming services. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Clears Up Retirement Comments

Whitesnake Streaming Previously-Unreleased Track

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Ponders Retiring Next Year

Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song

Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Undergo Surgery

Trivium and Whitesnake Postpone Tours Over Coronavirus

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Night Ranger Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger Plan Summer Tour

Whitesnake Behind The Scenes Video For Flesh And Blood Album

More Whitesnake News



