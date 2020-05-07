Society 1 Go Gonzo Style For Sunglasses At Night Cover

Society 1 have released a gonzo style video for their take on the 1980's hit "Sunglasses At Night" by Corey Hart, that was filmed entirely with iPhones and selfie sticks.

The shoot took place on Hollywood Blvd amid the pandemic shutdown. Frontman Matt Zane had this to say, "In Los Angeles we're not allowed to go to the beach or even state parks due to the shutdown but we're allowed to go for walks.

"Technically walking up and down Hollywood Blvd. is permitted so the police couldn't do anything. Plus we're not required to wear face masks while outside."

Matt had this to say about the selection of the song, "We just wanted to do something kind of crazy but creative and unique. If you watch the original video with Corey Hart from 1984 there is part where he is singing into an old phone.

" I thought to myself how cool would it be if I was on the other end of the call in 2020. There are just a bunch of throwbacks to the original video which makes it even more fun. Not to mention we used selfie sticks to film everything. Zero crew. Absurd and amusing." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge

Society 1 Added To Static-X Tour

Society 1Recruit Punk Icon To Mix New Album

More Society 1 News



