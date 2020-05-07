Whitesnake Stream 2020 Remix Of 'Give Me All Your Love'

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a new, 2020 remix of their 1987 track, "Give Me All Your Love", as the latest preview to the June 19 release of a new collection entitled "The Rock Album."

The song was the fifth single from the band's self-titled record, which went on to become the group's biggest-selling album with more than 9 million copies worldwide, including 8 million in the US alone.

"The Rock Album" delivers tracks from over three decades of Whitesnake's career, featuring songs originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six studio albums, including "Still Of The Night", "Love Ain't No Stranger", and the 1987 hit version of "Here I Go Again."

"All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered," writes David Coverdale in the liner notes for the package. "Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs." Read more and stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





