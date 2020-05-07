Kenny Chesney Surprise Releases 'We Do' Video

Kenny Chesney has surprised released a music video for his track "We Do". The clip was shot during tour stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Anaheim, Philadelphia.

Chesney released the video on YouTube without the usual fanfare or exclusive premiere, etc. He had this to say about the surprise release, "Everything now is just so different. There's so much we can't know. But the one thing I am absolutely, completely sure of is this: No matter when, no matter where, No Shoes Nation shows up, brings it hard and leaves everything they've got whenever we're together. So, from me to them, 'Who gets to live like we do? WE DO!"



Kenny said of the clip, "I always say, 'If people could see what we see from that stage, from the golf carts swooping through the parking lots, the top of the stadiums and everywhere else, they'd know why No Shoes Nation is the greatest group of passionate, loud, awesome people in the world!'"

"And if a picture is worth a thousand words, then here's a billion of 'em in this video, set to a song written from me to them. No holding back, just full on here it comes."



He continued, "I've wanted to paint this picture for a long time. But I never had the song that said what I needed to say about what we all share together. Once I did, it was a matter of how to build this clip in a way that captures the essence of it! Because you try to tell people, and they can't quite get their heads around it.



"I look at those faces, the kids up on the stage hugging me, the guy throwing his arms into the air on his dad's shoulders, and I think, 'YEAH! That's what the best rockers did for me, too.' No matter how hard I work, how much we play, I will spend my life trying to give back as much as they give us - because nobody throws passion at a band harder than No Shoes Nation." Watch the video below:





