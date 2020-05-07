.

Nervosa Announces New Band Lineup

Keavin Wiggins | 05-07-2020

Nervosa

Nervosa guitarist Prika Amaral has announced a brand new lineup for the band, which has now become a quartet following the breakup of the previous trio lineup.

The band now features Prika along with vocalist Diva Satanica (Bloodhunter), bassist Mia Wallace (Abbath / Triumph of Death), and drummer Eleni Nota (Mask of Prospero /Croque Madame).

Amaral had this to say, "It was an incredible experience to meet so many talented women. It was not easy to choose just one and being forced to say 'no' to several really good musicians.

"But the question is beyond musical competence. It involves availability, professional posture, good communication, etc... I am very happy with the result and very confident.

"I already have a lot of new songs saved and we have already started writing. We plan to launch some new material online during self-quarantine downtime, as well. I guarantee that NERVOSA is coming with full strength."


