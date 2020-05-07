Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert

(hennemusic) The surviving members of Soundgarden have filed a counter-lawsuit against Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell and the Chris Cornell estate over their participation in a 2019 tribute concert to the late rocker.

According to Rolling Stone, the legal action, filed Wednesday in a Miami U.S. District Court, accuses Vicky of "fraudulent inducement" for allegedly using revenue intended to be raised for charity for "personal purposes for herself and her family" after claiming that the band entered an "oral agreement" with her to perform for free during the "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" concert in Los Angeles on January 16, 2019 with the intent that funds would benefit The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.

The surviving band members - who had not played together as Soundgarden since Cornell's 2017 suicide until that benefit concert, which the suit states "is believed to have raised many millions of dollars" - allege the "recipient(s) of the revenue" from tribute benefit show "have not been identified" and are seeking "compensatory and general damages in an amount to be proven at trial" while claiming Soundgarden "suffered damages" and "reputational harm" as a result of Vicky's alleged actions. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

