Oceans Share Fan Enabled 'Against All Odds' Video

Oceans have released a special new music video for their track "Against All Odds", which they created with the help of fans who submitted footage during the lockdown.

The band had this to say, "This was an amazing experience. 'Against All Odds' features almost 100 awesome performances from our fans all over the globe!

"We can't even say how blown away we were by the positive response. I think this is a remarkable project that proves how easy collaboration in a digital era can go.

"Now all we've left to say is: enjoy the song, stay safe and never give up!" Watch the video below:





