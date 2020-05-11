Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Video

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have released a music video for their track "Ride." The song comes from their latest studio album "Truth & Lies."
Bryant had this to say about the song, "Sometimes it's too easy to miss magic moments while you're worrying about the future. To me, 'Ride' is a reminder to find the good in the present while you're in it.
"I don't wanna look back and wish I would've lived life any different. I wanna milk all these moments for all they're worth. Whatever comes next can't affect right now." Watch the video below:
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Lyric Video
