Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Video

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have released a music video for their track "Ride." The song comes from their latest studio album "Truth & Lies."

Bryant had this to say about the song, "Sometimes it's too easy to miss magic moments while you're worrying about the future. To me, 'Ride' is a reminder to find the good in the present while you're in it.

"I don't wanna look back and wish I would've lived life any different. I wanna milk all these moments for all they're worth. Whatever comes next can't affect right now." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Lyric Video

More Tyler Bryant News



