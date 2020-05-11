.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tyler Bryant

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have released a music video for their track "Ride." The song comes from their latest studio album "Truth & Lies."

Bryant had this to say about the song, "Sometimes it's too easy to miss magic moments while you're worrying about the future. To me, 'Ride' is a reminder to find the good in the present while you're in it.

"I don't wanna look back and wish I would've lived life any different. I wanna milk all these moments for all they're worth. Whatever comes next can't affect right now." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Video

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Lyric Video

More Tyler Bryant News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Announce Changed Tour Plans- Underoath To Reunite With Daniel Davison For Breakdown Live- Asking Alexandria Release 'House On Fire' Video- more

Reviews

Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus

Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon

Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Announce Changed Tour Plans

Underoath To Reunite With Daniel Davison For Breakdown Live

Asking Alexandria Release 'House On Fire' Video

Trapt Releasing New Music This Week

Devon Allman Announces More We Are Still All Together Tour Dates

Metal Supergroup Imonolith Share New Quarantine Video

McStine & Minnemann Release 'The Program' Video

The Academic Release 'Anything Could Happen' Video