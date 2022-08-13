.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Share 'Ain't None Watered Down'

08-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tyler Bryant Shake The Roots album cover art
Shake The Roots album cover art

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Ain't None Watered Down", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Shake The Roots" (due September 9th).

Bryant co-wrote the song with Rebecca Lovell. He had this to say about the track, and himself: "When Caleb, Graham, and I started talking about what we wanted to do next, we kept kicking around the idea of getting back to our initial roots as a band. So much of that was steeped in low down blues and rock and roll.

"One morning I was kicking around a little song idea with my wife and 'Ain't None Watered Down' was born. Everything fell into place so naturally. Once the Shakedown got hold of it, it served as a road map of sorts for the new album." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Share 'Ain't None Watered Down'

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Recruit Blackberry Smoke Star For New Song

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Video

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Lyric Video

Tyler Bryant Music and Merch

News > Tyler Bryant

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more

Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more

Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more

Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour

5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World

Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Latest News

Young the Giant Share Act II: Exile And The Walk Home Video

New Years Day 'Hurts Like Hell' With New Video

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Share 'Ain't None Watered Down'

The Stone Foxes Share New Single Man's Red Fire and Announce Album

Chelsea Grin Share First Song From New Double Album

Nothing More Deliver 'You Don't Known What Loves Means' Video

Walker Hayes Celebrates New Platinum and Gold Honors

Death Cab for Cutie Release New Song Foxglove Through The Clearcut