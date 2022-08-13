Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Share 'Ain't None Watered Down'

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Ain't None Watered Down", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Shake The Roots" (due September 9th).
Bryant co-wrote the song with Rebecca Lovell. He had this to say about the track, and himself: "When Caleb, Graham, and I started talking about what we wanted to do next, we kept kicking around the idea of getting back to our initial roots as a band. So much of that was steeped in low down blues and rock and roll.
"One morning I was kicking around a little song idea with my wife and 'Ain't None Watered Down' was born. Everything fell into place so naturally. Once the Shakedown got hold of it, it served as a road map of sorts for the new album." Watch the video below:
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Recruit Blackberry Smoke Star For New Song
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Video
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Lyric Video
