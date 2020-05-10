Within Temptation Release New Single 'Entertain You'

Within Temptation have released a brand new single called "Entertain You" that is said to revolver "around the urge for self-gratification at the expense of others. "
Singer Sharon den Adel had this to say, "We often cannot and do not want to see the consequences of our urge to satisfy our personal needs. To justify or simply avoid the misery we inflict on others, we simply look the other way or start pointing fingers.
"We should look into the mirror more often and start questioning our own beliefs. We should try to understand not only ourselves, but also - and most importantly - others and the world around us.
"It's not the easiest way, but it's certainly one that brings us further in this individualistic society." Check out the song below:
