Asking Alexandria Release 'House On Fire' Video

Asking Alexandria have released a music video for their brand new single "House On Fire". The song comes from the band's forthcoming studio album.
The new album, the group's sixth, will be entitled "Like A House On Fire" and is scheduled to be released this Friday, May 15th. The new track is the 5th song revealed from the new record.
So far the songs "The Violence," "They Don't Want What We Want," "Antisocialist" and "Down To Hell," have enjoyed 25.4 million streams on Spotify and 5.5 million views on YouTube. Watch the new video below:
