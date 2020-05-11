Devon Allman Announces More We Are Still All Together Tour Dates

The Allman Betts Band's Devon Allman has announced a third series of special shows for his virtual "We Are Still All Together" Tour 2020.

The special performances have enjoyed an average of 70,000 views per show, and Devon has been donating all proceeds raised by the shows to the touring crew of The Allman Betts Band.

The next batch of shows will be kicking off this Tuesday, May 12th and will be a variety show and a solo acoustic performance that will begin at 7PM central time.

Devon had this to say, "These livestream shows have been a huge success. Last month we gave away 4 guitars courtesy of Gibson guitars, we had a guest star performance from G.Love who played a song from his home in Boston.

"The donations have been so amazing helping our touring crew have a paycheck during these unprecedented times. I'm looking forward to the May shows as there's a little something for everyone and we are giving away more guitars, T-shirts, Kyser capos and more."

See the details for the May shows below:

May 12th - Variety Show / Solo Acoustic 7 pm Central Time



May 14th - The Devon Allman Project - with Jackson Stokes, Justin Corgan, John Lum, R. Scott Bryan 7pm Central Time



May 17th - All Allman Show Part lll with Jackson Stokes, R.Scott Bryan 5 pm Central Time



May 19th - Solo Acoustic Metal Night 7 pm Central Time



May 28th - Solo Acoustic Grunge Night 7pm Central Time



May 31st - Americana Night Part ll - with Mattie Schell, R. Scott Bryan 5 pm Central Time





