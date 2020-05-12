Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules Tour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced rescheduled concert dates for their recently-postponed European tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set to begin May 18 in Brussels, Belgium, Mason and the band - who exclusively performs vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon-era material by the iconic band - will now launch in May of 2021.

"It's taken a bit of time to rearrange," says Mason, "but we can now reveal revised European tour dates , which are now taking place in late spring/early summer next year (2021).

"Tickets remain valid for the new venues, and there is no need for ticket holders to contact the venues or the ticket agents. If the concert you have tickets for hasn't yet been rescheduled, please keep checking with the ticket agents or venues websites for updates."

Mason previously shut down a UK trek during the global health crisis and recently move those live dates to this fall. "The safety and wellbeing of the fans, the crew and band members are of paramount importance to those involved in the Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets UK & European tour that was due to start on April 23," says the band . "Under the advice of the government due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the unilateral decision by the theatres to close at these uncertain times, we have had to postpone the UK shows until October." See the new Euro dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

