Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules Tour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced rescheduled concert dates for their recently-postponed European tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally set to begin May 18 in Brussels, Belgium, Mason and the band - who exclusively performs vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon-era material by the iconic band - will now launch in May of 2021.
"It's taken a bit of time to rearrange," says Mason, "but we can now reveal revised European tour dates , which are now taking place in late spring/early summer next year (2021).
"Tickets remain valid for the new venues, and there is no need for ticket holders to contact the venues or the ticket agents. If the concert you have tickets for hasn't yet been rescheduled, please keep checking with the ticket agents or venues websites for updates."
Mason previously shut down a UK trek during the global health crisis and recently move those live dates to this fall. "The safety and wellbeing of the fans, the crew and band members are of paramount importance to those involved in the Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets UK & European tour that was due to start on April 23," says the band . "Under the advice of the government due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the unilateral decision by the theatres to close at these uncertain times, we have had to postpone the UK shows until October." See the new Euro dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones Spring Tour
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Streams 2019 Performance Of Classic
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Release Live At The Roundhouse Package
Roger Waters Jammed Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason 2019 In Review
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Expands Upcoming Tour
Pink Floyd Legend Nick Mason Announces 2020 Tour
Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor
Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party- Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Reveals He Has 'Incurable Lung Disease'- The Ghost Inside Share New Song 'Pressure Point'- Killswitch Engage- more
Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin
Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus
Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party
Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Reveals He Has 'Incurable Lung Disease'
The Ghost Inside Share New Song 'Pressure Point'
Killswitch Engage Unplug For Quarantine Video
Dave Grohl Reacts To Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute
Metallica Step Up For Crew Nation
Alter Bridge Release 'Metalingus' Lyric Video
The Who In The Studio For Leeds 50th Anniversary