Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party

Motley Crue have announced that they will be hosting a virtual watch party with fans for their Netflix biopic "The Dirt" this Friday (May 15th).

The band tweeted "Watch #TheDirt with the Crüe & special guests on Netflix this Friday 5/15 at 4pm PST! Follow along with special commentary right here on Motley Crue's twitter using the hashtag #stayhomesweethome"

The band's plans to launch a massive summer reunion tour of North American stadiums with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett are still up in the air.





