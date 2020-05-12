Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party

Motley Crue have announced that they will be hosting a virtual watch party with fans for their Netflix biopic "The Dirt" this Friday (May 15th).
The band tweeted "Watch #TheDirt with the Crüe & special guests on Netflix this Friday 5/15 at 4pm PST! Follow along with special commentary right here on Motley Crue's twitter using the hashtag #stayhomesweethome"
The band's plans to launch a massive summer reunion tour of North American stadiums with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett are still up in the air.
