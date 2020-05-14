Earshot Return With Alanis Morissette Cover

Earshot will be releasing their first new single in five years. The band have announced that they will be releasing their take on the Alanis Morissette hit "Uninvited" tomorrow, May 15th.

The band is currently working on a new EP and singer and guitarist Wil Martin says that they are releasing their reimagined version of Alanis' Grammy winning hit "for the fans as a way to hold them over until the new EP is finished."

Guitarist Aaron Fink says the band took "her beautifully written song and twisting it up, accentuating the quiet and the bombast, with a healthy dose of heaviness."

Martin had this to say, "We are currently working on a new EP, which we hope to release sometime this year. But in the meantime, we wanted to surprise fans with an unexpected cover.

"When Aaron suggested recreating 'Uninvited', we knew it was the perfect opportunity to pay homage to one of our favorite artists while putting our own mark on the song."





