Singled Out: Earshot's Uninvited

Earshot just released their first new single in five years with their cover of the Alanis Morissette hit "Uninvited" and to celebrate we asked Wil Martin to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

After deciding to start work on a new EP, we realized that because of schedule conflicts, we wouldn't be able to actually get started on it for a couple of months. Sensing that Aaron [Fink] was a little disappointed with this revelation, I'd called him up and asked him what he thought about doing a cover song in the meantime. Something that we could work on remotely (because we all live in different places) and something that we could just get going on where we didn't have to spend a lot of time going through the usual process of vetting parts and ideas for new songs. We both agreed that it was a good idea, not only as a starting point for us as a band, but for our fans as well as they'd have something new to listen to (hopefully) relatively quickly. A few minutes after we'd hung up, Aaron sent me a text asking what I thought about "Uninvited", and pretty much as soon as I was reading the text I thought to myself "this is perfect. This is going to be special." The rest is history.

What I'm really most proud of is that we accomplished it together as a band and that we absolutely made it our own. We played and recorded it our own way and put our own unique stamp on it, while still staying faithful to the original - which we felt was already perfect to begin with. And while we couldn't possibly have known it at the time, the experience alone of the process that we went through to produce and record this song helped us develop our own "system" to create and work together remotely as a band, which turned out to be HUGE in light of the Covid lockdowns that unfortunately followed a couple months later. "Ironic" perhaps. Otherwise, God only knows when we would've been able to get together to record and release new material.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen to a preview of the track for yourself below and learn more about the band's return and upcoming EP here





