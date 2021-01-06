Singled Out: Earshot's Been A Long Time

Photo courtesy DMK

Earshot have returned! The hit making band have released their frist new song in five years, appropriately entitled "Been A Long Time". To celebrate we have asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Guitarist Aaron Fink says that the song "a melodic, hard-rocking song with dark undertones and smart lyrics," is about the isolation that everyone has been feeling this past year. Ironically, the track itself was written and recorded remotely, with band members quarantining in their homes on separate coasts. A situation that Martin says "wasn't ideal but necessary."

"We worked remotely and recorded our parts separately," Martin said. "It wasn't the perfect situation but it's what we've got to work with at the moment.

"Thankfully, we all work well together and are experienced in the studio so the creativity and energy levels were just as high as if we were together in one room. I think Earshot fans will recognize the same melodically-driven rock songs that we've become known for but with a bit more mature and refined edge."

Fink added: "Earshot has always been a melodic, hooky, tight hard rock band with dark undertones and smart lyrics. Our fans can expect that same high level of craftsmanship, along with a maturity and growth, with our new collection of songs as well. As always, good songs are first and foremost."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band's return here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Earshot's Uninvited

Earshot Return With Alanis Morissette Cover

More Earshot News