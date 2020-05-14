Quantcast




John Fogerty And Family Perform CCR Classic 'Up Around The Bend'

Bruce Henne | 05-14-2020

John Fogerty

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a quarantine jam performance of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Up Around The Bend."

"Coming to you today from Studio B - RADIO ASTRO - Studio!," says the legendary rocker. "Here is TAKE 1 of Fogerty's Factory playing 'Up Around the Bend'. We thought it was funny and an insight into a day in the life of our family. We can't wait to get back on the road!"

The tune was part of a double A-sided second single from 1970's "Cosmo's Factory" album alongside "Run Through The Jungle", with both reaching No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Watch the video here.

