Kenny Chesney Postpones His Chillaxification Tour

Kenny Chesney has announced that he has been forced to postpone his Chillaxification Tour, moving the dates for the trek into 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chesney had this to say, "With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think - and I hate saying this - it's best to move everything into 2021.

"In the best interest of everyone - No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues - we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour."



The tickets for the original dates will be honored on the rescheduled ones and "refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced," according to the announcement.





