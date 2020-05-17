Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio

Saturday, May 16th, marked the 10th anniversary of the death of legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio, and Judas Priest's Rob Halford was among the music stars who paid tribute to Dio.

Halford told Billboard, "Ronnie was a mentor to me as far as his solid professionalism musically. He gave 100% onstage, songwriting, producing and recording. I would watch and learn as he would interact with his fans, giving each one time, knowing that those moments live forever for them.

"His voice is still with us, as it always will be, and the power and honesty in it will always give me a thrill and a chill. As a fellow singer, his standalone voice means everything, possessing such uniqueness with instant recognition - 10 years or 100 years, it doesn't really matter. Ronnie and all we love about him is eternal." See other tributes here.





Related Stories

Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming

Gala To Mark 10th Anniversary Of Ronnie James Dio's Death Announced

Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered 2019 In Review

Dio's 'Holy Diver' A 'Perfect Album' Says Dave Grohl

Ronnie James Dio Expanded Reissues Announced

Dave Grohl, Steven Adler, Geezer Butler Bowling For Ronnie

Iommi Looks Back At Black Sabbath Replacing Ozzy With Dio

Original Dio Star Not A Fan Of Hologram, Talks Changes To Early Band

Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered

More Dio News



